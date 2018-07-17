Pulse.ng logo
Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in his garage after sex

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man from Newark, New Jersey recently returned home only to find his wife and mechanic dead in his garage after the two reportedly had sex to compensate the mechanic for his services.

Kahali Johnson said as soon as he got home at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, the entire environment smelled like the fumes from an automobile exhaust.

Out of curiosity, he tried to ascertain the source of the smell by opening almost every door in the house until he got to the garage area where the smell was more dominant.

Upon opening the garage, Kahali Johnson found the body of his 39-year-old Tameka Hargrave lying next to that of the 56-year-old mechanic and it was obvious to him that they had had sex.

39-year-old Tameka Hargrave and mechanic found dead in garage play

 

The two bodies were found on the floor next to Tameka Hargrave’s running vehicle inside the closed garage.

Kahali Johnson quickly called the police and emergency services who came to the scene and the two were declared dead.

 

Though they were initially suspected to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said they were still investigating the incident, describing it as tragic.

