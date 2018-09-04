Pulse.ng logo
Man exchanges his son to pay N21,000 debt

After offering his son as a collateral, a man reportedly receives a sum of N180,000 after exchanging him with a child trafficking agent.

  • Published:
To afford money needed for his house rent, a man offered his 2-year-old son and got a sum of N180,000 in return.

(World Atlas)

A couple has been arrested for trafficking their 2-year-old son. The little one was reportedly exchanged with an agent in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to settle a debt.

The pair were apprehended by policemen in Cross River State on Monday, July 23, 2018.

A father reportedly exchanged his son for money but his wife reported him to the police.

(Premium Times)

 

According to Punch News, the mother of the child Mrs. Magdalene Bassey reported the incident of child to the police but it also led her arrest.

“On July 23 2018, one Mrs Magdalene Bassey reported at Efut Divisional Headquarters in Calabar that her husband, Mr Daniel Bassey, took their first son to an unknown person in Port Harcourt through one woman called `Mummy’.

“The police immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect. During interrogation; the suspect revealed that his wife was a party to the transaction.

“The duo are now in police custody to unravel the cause of this inhuman action and possible prosecution," says Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, the Cross River State police commissioner.

ALSO READ: Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business

Times are hard

Immediately the father of the child, Mr. Daniel Bassey offered his child to a woman identified as "Mummy", he was given a sum of N180,000.

The dad who has been out of job planned to use the amount to deal with a financial challenge.

A man lies to his mother-in-law about his son's whereabouts when she asked of him. He reportedly traded him for money.

(Gorund Report)

 

"I did it based on the debt of N21,000 I collected from a friend to pay my house rent.

"There is no work in this rainy season and I am jobless.  A guy from my area informed me that he knows a woman who lends money to people.

"That my friend told me that I can give out the child as collateral to get the money without necessarily selling him.

"The woman gave me N180,000 immediately after she received the child.

"After that, my mother in-law came and asked me of the child and I lied to her that I took the baby to my brother for holiday," Punch News gathered from the father.

