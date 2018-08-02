news

A Nigerian man who got employed 24 years ago as an aircraft cleaner at Air Azman has persevered and rose through the ranks to become a captain in the aviation industry.

When Mohammed Abubakar joined Azman Air Services Limited, Nigeria’s Kano based domestic airline company over two decades ago, little did he imagine that he would ever become such a relevant person deserving of no less a position than a captain.

However, his perseverance and determination has paid off. He has been awarded his “fourth bar to become a captain”.

Photos and the success story of Mohammed Abubakar became viral on social media after a colleague of his posted them on twitter.

READ MORE: Father, uncle and his friend heartlessly rape lesbian daughter

He captioned the photos: “He Joined the Aviation industry 24years ago as Aircraft Cleaner. Today He is getting the Fourth Bar to becoming a CAPTAIN. Congratulations Mohammed Abubakar from all of us @AirAzman.”