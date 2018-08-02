When Mohammed Abubakar joined Azman Air Services Limited, Nigeria’s Kano based domestic airline company over two decades ago, little did he imagine that he would ever become such a relevant person deserving of no less a position than a captain.
However, his perseverance and determination has paid off. He has been awarded his “fourth bar to become a captain”.
He captioned the photos: “He Joined the Aviation industry 24years ago as Aircraft Cleaner. Today He is getting the Fourth Bar to becoming a CAPTAIN. Congratulations Mohammed Abubakar from all of us @AirAzman.”