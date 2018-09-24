Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIV despite

news

A man, Japhet Osei, who was diagnosed with HIV when he was 19 years old has been made to see a judge for deliberately infecting two girlfriends with the disease .

The accused who appeared before the Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 21, 2018, has been sentenced to jail for a period of five years after he was found guilty.

According to Metro News UK, the victims identified as Miss A and Miss B, were reportedly lied to by Osei who learned about his HIV-positive status in February 2014.

He reportedly turned down a doctor's advice asking him to commence anti-viral medication. A factor that allowed a court to agree that he deliberately infected the victims.

"She felt uncomfortable but Osei reassured her by telling her he had been treated recently and showed her a text message purporting to show he had had the all clear," says a prosecutor Alan Blake while telling the court about the experiences of Miss B.

The latter, having learned about her infection, reportedly entered a state of depression as a result.

Judge Angela Morris who presided over the case has slammed the accused with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This will require him to reveal his health status before sleeping with any woman says a report.