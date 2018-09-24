Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIV despite

Pulse.ng logo
Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIV

Two ladies have been infected by an ex-boyfriend who reportedly infected them with HIV despite knowing that he has the disease.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been issued against Japhet Osei, who reportedly infected two girlfriends with HIV.

(Metro UK)

A man, Japhet Osei, who was diagnosed with HIV when he was 19 years old has been made to see a judge for deliberately infecting two girlfriends with the disease.

The accused who appeared before the Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 21, 2018, has been sentenced to jail for a period of five years after he was found guilty.

At the Reading Crown Court, a judge has sentenced a man to five years in prison for intentionally infecting two women with HIV.

(Mirror)

 

According to Metro News UK, the victims identified as Miss A and Miss B, were reportedly lied to by Osei who learned about his HIV-positive status in February 2014.

He reportedly turned down a doctor's advice asking him to commence anti-viral medication. A factor that allowed a court to agree that he deliberately infected the victims.

"She felt uncomfortable but Osei reassured her by telling her he had been treated recently and showed her a text message purporting to show he had had the all clear," says a prosecutor Alan Blake while telling the court about the experiences of Miss B.

ALSO READ: Gay lovers reportedly infect themselves with HIV

A Reading Crown Court has learned that Japhet Osei, accused of infecting his girlfriends wit HIV refused an offer of help given by doctors.

 

The latter, having learned about her infection, reportedly entered a state of depression as a result.

Judge Angela Morris who presided over the case has slammed the accused with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This will require him to reveal his health status before sleeping with any woman says a report.

