Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man declares war on witches after killing mysterious cat

Evil Spirit Man declares war on more witches after killing mysterious cat

Angry comments have met the killing of a cat by a man who plans to hunt down witches in his community.

  • Published:
Man declares war on witches after killing mysterious cat play

On Facebook, critics have set sights on a man who announced war against witches in his community. He has just posted a picture of a dead cat believed to a witch.

(Facebook/Samuel Uzoma)

A man whose name is Samuel Uzoma has declared war against witches living in his community after killing a mysterious cat now soaked in blood.

Apparently, the animal has been visiting different homes to afflict them with different life challenges and he is not ready to be a victim.

Man declares war on witches after killing mysterious cat play

A dead cat is thought to be a witch. The man who killed it thinks so.

(Facebook/Samuel Uzoma)

 

On Facebook, he shared a short note of victory and the readiness of his community to combat any menace.

"While people are sleeping as it was meant to be, they will be busy moving around from one family to another, from one person to another in other to bewitch them, cause problems for them, disrupt people's success.

"They fail to realize that "the leg that moves fast, is being seen by an eye that sights vibrantly "for now the first witch is dead, we are ready for (witch hunt) part two............" " "," Uzoma wrote in a post shared today.

An image shows the dead cat with a broken head. The disturbing display as well as his declaration of war has raised brows for this reason.

ALSO READ: RCCG pastor revives dead wife with cloth anointed by Enoch Adeboye

Paranoia kills the cat

Angry comments have met Samuel Uzoma's post. Many dismissed his idea as paranoia and berated him for killing a beautiful cat.

Blood stains captured on the animal's body inspired concern over the loss of life. The incident basically invited rage.

Man declares war on witches after killing mysterious cat play

Some profiles on Facebook do not agree about the killing of a beautiful cat.

(Facebook/Samuel Uzoma)

 

Too much movies may have induced the cat killer into a state of ignorance according to comments coming from some Facebook profiles.

Samuel Uzoma may have anticipated wrongly when he posted a picture of a dead cat he killed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Bobrisky Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with popular...bullet
2 Fornication Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotelbullet
3 Food Poisoning 180 lovers of Shawarma hospitalised for eating...bullet

Metro

Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught
'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught
Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
Surprised? Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
Davido visits Infinix authorised retail store, buys new Infinix Note 5
Davido Singer visits Infinix authorised retail store, buys new Infinix Note 5
“How a bottle of beer changed my life” -Star millionaires promo winner
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'