An unrepentant burglar met his Waterloo as he was trying to break into a house in South Africa.

The owner of the house tortured the thief who was stuck in the window of the house unable to enter or leave.

In a video of the incident shared online, the owner of the house can be seen punishing the thief.

The owner can be seen hitting him with a bottle on his leg as the thief shouts in pain unable to flee from the torture.