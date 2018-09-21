news

The picture of a woman with a bleeding nose has stirred negative reactions on social media. A deep cut on her face has caused discomfort to many.

According to reports, she was attacked after her husband caught her sleeping with another man in their matrimonial bed.

The brutal attack is reportedly a punishment for her promiscuous behaviour but some Facebook profiles have questioned the over-handedness of the husband.

Observers feel a gentle approach will have been apt as opposed to the violent response.