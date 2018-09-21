Pulse.ng logo
Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed

On Facebook, observers have condemned an attack on a woman who was reportedly assaulted by her husband for cheating on him.

Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

The picture of a woman with a bleeding nose has stirred negative reactions on social media. A deep cut on her face has caused discomfort to many.

According to reports, she was attacked after her husband caught her sleeping with another man in their matrimonial bed.

ALSO READ: Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life

The brutal attack is reportedly a punishment for her promiscuous behaviour but some Facebook profiles have questioned the over-handedness of the husband.

Observers feel a gentle approach will have been apt as opposed to the violent response.

