Despite suspecting his wife Aisha Buhari of cheating on him, a man identified as Ibrahim Musa continues to have sex with her while she carries a child he thinks belongs to another.

A Sharia court in Kaduna ruled on the matter on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

The child is now 4-months-old according to Punch News but Musa has refused to accept responsibility.

Malam Dahiru Lawal a judge who listened to the disagreeing parties proved that the man is the father.

“In Islam, when one suspects his wife of infidelity and is in doubt of the legitimacy of her pregnancy, he must raise alarm and inform his (own) guardian and that of his wife immediately.

“But when a man continues having marital affairs with his wife even after the knowledge of the pregnancy, without showing contempt, then it means he has accepted the pregnancy.

“That means he is the father to the child and would take full responsibility for the child,” Punch gathers during the court session.

More report explains that Ibrahim Musa questioned the paternity of the child because it was given birth to five months after their marriage.

“We continued enjoying our marriage even after the result of my pregnancy was revealed," Punch quotes the wife Aisha Buhari in a report.