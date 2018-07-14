Pulse.ng logo
Man confesses to killing father over cattle sharing

Man confesses to killing father for being partial in sharing cattle

Abubakar Turuwa confessed to the killing his father upon interrogation saying his father showed partiality in sharing his cattle between him and his brother.

A cattle herder openly grazing cattle (illustration) (Information NG)

Abubakar Turuwa of Pissa village of Borgu Local Government Area has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, Turuwa Ibrahim, over sharing of cattle.

Abubakar was arrested by the Niger Police Command after the murder was reported at a police stateion

The state's Commissioner of Police in Niger, Dibal Yakadi, confirmed the sad occurrence in Minna on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Father stabs daughter in the stomach and runs away

Yakadi said Abubakar Turuwa confessed to the killing his father upon interrogation saying his father showed partiality in sharing his cattle between him and his brother.

Yakadi also said Abubakar used his machete to inflict injuries on his father that led to his death.

He said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after investigation into the matter.

Deranged man murders father in Imo

A 28-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Ekweogu, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly using a shovel to beat his father, Ifeanyi Ekweogu, to death.

According to Eastern Heartland News, the incident happened in Ugbelle community in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state on Monday, October 9, 2017, where the young man said to be mentally challenged, murdered his father because he corrected him.

Emmanuel Ekweogu murdered his father for trying to correct him play

Emmanuel Ekweogu murdered his father for trying to correct him

(Eastern Heartland)

It was gathered that the deceased had tried to stop Emmanuel from leaving the house with his mother’s bible which he intended to destroy but in annoyance, the suspect picked up a quarrel with his father.

In the process, he reportedly picked up a shovel with which he hit his father several times on the head leading to his death.

ALSO READ: 18-yr-old man kills mother over 'disappearance' charm

After killing his father, it was gathered that Emmanuel attempted to run away but was apprehended by the youths of the community after his mother raised an alarm. He was then tied up and handed over to the police and is now in detention as investigations have begun.

