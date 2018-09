news

The Ikot Akpan Ikpong community of Akwa Ibom State, has been left to ponder over the death of a resident Afaha Obong who committed suicide on a tree.

A chewed SIM card nearly falls off his lip in an image capturing him in a lifeless state.

In a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the family members of the deceased have been made to wonder about the cause of his death.

Obong who died on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, reportedly hanged himself on a cocoa tree.