In Warri, Delta State, a man became a public spectacle after he was caught with various underwear belonging to female victims.

He is seen in a video while a mob punishes him for theft. In the clip, some private items are displayed on the floor. They include bras, a face cap and panties.

A similar incident occurs at a university campus

At the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), a group of frightened female students are heard in a video anticipating help as they watch a man rummage through a line of clothes for what they believe might be their underwear.

Unknown to him, they watch him from their hostel as he makes his search through the glare of a CCTV camera.

The day of the incident is on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from the time stamp on a television screen.

As the suspected thief move around hoping to complete his mission, the female undergraduates nurture hope of a timely response from security agents.