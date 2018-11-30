news

The gift keeps on giving; yesterday, two brothers confessed to beheading a 10-year-old boy before selling for 200k. Before then, Elozino Ogege had her tongue, eyes and breasts cut off by yahoo ritualists and in several parts of the country, people are stealing women’s panties, reported to cost 250k on the open market. There’s a madness across the world.

Human parts are being made subjects of open market sales and bidding. This time, on Thursday, November 29, 2018, a certain 35-year-old Shuaibu Ibrahim of Safiu village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been arrested by The Niger State Police Command for trying to sell a human eyeball in Niger State like it were a loaf of bread of okrika cloth.

According to Northern City News, he was arrested by the Gawu Babangida Division in Gurara Local Government Area. The eyeball, removed by one Ojo, reportedly belongs to a fallen victim of a communal clash between the Igbira and Bassa people in Nasarawa State.

Ibrahim told Punch Metro correspondents that Ojo gave him the eyeball to sell at N250k.

Investigations have however since revealed that Ibrahim is a five-year veteran merchant of human parts sales - selling various human parts over that period. When he was finally arrested, Police operated on a tip-off from a member of the public.

Ibrahim tells Punch Metro that, “My duty is to deliver human parts given to me by Ojo to his clients across the northern states. We make quick money in this business but I cannot tell what the buyers are using the parts for.

“A lot of people are interested in buying human parts but I don’t know what they use them for. My duty is to deliver as and when due to our clients and collect the money.

“I don’t even ask clients what they are using the human eyeballs for, but I guess it must be something serious.”

Confirming Ibrahim’s arrest, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar said police operatives arrested Ibrahim upon credible information from a member of the public. He has confirmed that the suspect will be charged to court after investigations are completed.

