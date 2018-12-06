Pulse.ng logo
Man sells women's pant to Alhaji (Video)

Man gets beaten while trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video)

The funny trend continues, with women now being target-objects of panties related rituals.

  • Published:
Man caught trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video) play

Man caught trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji

(Pinterest)

It all became mainstream a few weeks ago, when a bearded man made a viral video, warning women to be careful with their panties. He claimed plain women’s panties now sell for as high as N250K, with the ones with blood stains being like gold, and sell on the black market at N300K.

Just last week, a lady on Twitter narrated how some men stormed her hostel and demanded girls take off their panties, under threat of grievious injury or even death. Equally, a DELSU student, while eulogizing Elozino Josualia Ogege publicized how men now threaten and force women to take off their panties. Some operators of ‘one chance’ in Abuja were also caught with female panties. What is happening?

ALSO READ: Yahoo boy now sees evil spirits, fire and lions in sleep after failed money ritual

In a video posted on Instablog9ja, yesterday, December 5, 2018, a man who was reportedly caught on his way to sell women’s panties to one unnamed Alhaji confessed to his crimes on video. It just goes to reveal the mad realities of the selfish country we live in.

You can watch the video below;

 

You can also read about the yahoo boy who confessed - on live television - to seeing evil spirits in his sleep after a failed money ritual here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

