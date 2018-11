news

A mob has caught up with a man accused of attempting to bury charm in an uncompleted building.

The event occurred in Imo State where a crowd gathers to berate him. He is seen on his knees while community members pondered on what to do next.

In a video posted on social media today, the suspect towers above some items captured in a small mortar.

From this position, he responds to comments offered by his persecutors.