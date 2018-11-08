Pulse.ng logo
Man catches wife having sex with his brother and shoots both dead

The police have charged a man with double murder over the deaths of his wife and older brother caught having sex.

Oleg Kirkunov confesses to the police his involvement in murder after gunning down his wife and brother.

(Mirror UK)

A 54-year-old man Oleg Kirkunov has been accused of double murder following the deaths of his wife and brother. The suspect reportedly killed the pair while they were having sex.

According to the Mirror UK, Kirkunov's brother Evgeny had joined him and his wife Olga Sukhanova for a meal at their residence in Ufa, Russia and passed the night there.

The suspect reportedly woke up a noise in a spare room where the guest was sleeping.

Man catches wife having sex with his brother and shoots both dead play

The suspect is confirmed to be a passionate hunter. He reportedly killed the deceased using his hunting gun.

(Mirror UK)

 

Upon investigation he walks in to find his partner in bed with his sibling who is 11 years older than he is.

After killing the lovers, Oleg Kirkunov reaches the police to report the incident.

"Charges have been brought against him.

“He is accused of double murder," reads a statement by Russian Investigative Committee.

The suspect who is described as a keen hunter reportedly shot the victims with a Saiga gun.

His wife Olga who is 44 years old, has been confirmed with a serious head injury.

