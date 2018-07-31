Pulse.ng logo
Man catches his wife and another man having sex in a car

The dramatic incident reportedly occurred at Bamburi, also in Kenya, and the video has gotten many social media users reacting.

A Kenyan man from Mombasa became completely uncontrollable after he reportedly caught his wife and another man believed to be her secrete lover having sex in a car.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the angry unidentified man is seen physically assaulting his ‘rival’ who was still seated in the car in which he had been romping the married woman.

The video shows the supposed adulterous woman in a long red skirt attempting to prevent her husband from further beating her illicit lover who was obviously trapped in the black saloon car.

READ MORE: Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable

During the woman’s efforts to restrain the angry husband, the trespasser quickly jumped out of the car through the other side of the car and ran away half naked.

Watch the video below:

 

