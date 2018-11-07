Man kills his neighbor because he can't forgive him

news

Yesterday, Garba Maru of Kokani Village, Fulani Camp, New Bussa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested for alleged murder by the Niger State Police Command.

He allegedly killed his neighbour, one Umar Mohammed with a cutlass over accumulated grievances that he couldn’t forgive him for. Mohammed movement had earlier been reported by his older brother, Hassan Mohammed.

Northern City News reports Garba Maru as saying, “I’m a Fulani man; I hardly forgive somebody that offends me. I will always remember and I’m ready to kill the person at any given time. I am such a person, if you wronged me in January and I see you in December, I will retaliate.”

Before they killed him, Garba and one Dan-Muazu had earlier told the deceased to come to their camp with them. They then engaged Mohammed in a fight before killing him by inflicting deep cuts on him with a machete. He bled to death.



According to Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, the murder weapon has been recovered and the matter will be charged to court.