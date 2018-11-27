Man buries wood in place of his brother in Anambra (Video)

news

Nigerian videos have regularly gone viral in recent times. Some of the recent ones include the lady who turned herself into a Thanksgiving turkey; the OOU students who were fighting over one boy and others. This times, it involves Sunday Nwosu, who passed away on the 10th of January, 2016.

His younger brother, Ikechukwu, charged with burial responsibilities had been telling people Sunday’s corpse was preserved in a mortuary, waiting, until he had money for an elaborate ceremony.

According to Instablog9ja, on Friday, 23rd of November, 2018, Ikechukwu called the family for Sunday’s burial in Nnewi, Anambra State, even without the approval of his kinsmen, and brought a coffin that he claimed contained Sunday’s body, ordering everybody not to open the coffin.

ALSO READ: 41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student

But alas, his younger sister, stormed the venue without notice and opened the coffin. What she found was a carved wooden image, not a human body. She complained and cried as seen in the video, but there was nothing to be done.

However, Ikechuwku still proceeded to bury the wood. Some villagers have since gone to report the matter to the Igwe of Orizu, Nnewi, and the Police, calling for an intervention.