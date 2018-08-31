Pulse.ng logo
Man bleeds profusely from anus after sex with gay partner

A man reportedly experienced an uncontrollable bleeding after having sex with a gay partner.

  • Published:
Two suspected gay partners have been arrested by the police in Ogun State after a complaint from one of the duo.

(LIB)

Having agreed to collect a sum of N20,000 to have sex with a gay partner, a man identified as Okon Bassey has had his anus damaged. He reportedly bled profusely from his bottom as a result.

This happened in Ogun State after three meetings with Ademola Adekunle described as his homosexual partner.

The pair have been arrested after Bassey reported to the police.

400 homosexuals have surrendered to counselling in Ghana in a hope to be reformed.

(Liberty Mule)

ALSO READ: 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), he alleged extreme violence from Adekunle.

Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained. Ademola was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus has been violently tampered with.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has given directives for the  transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution,” LIB gathers from Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the state police.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 57 people for alleged homosexuality in Lagos

Over eighty persons are met at a hotel in Lagos, but only 57 was arrested.

(Punch News)

 

Reports of homosexuality in Nigeria have been rife in the news since August 2018.

Lagos and Imo States have been confirmed as some of the places where these events have occurred.

