Man bleeds profusely from anus after sex with gay partner

Having agreed to collect a sum of N20,000 to have sex with a gay partner , a man identified as Okon Bassey has had his anus damaged. He reportedly bled profusely from his bottom as a result.

This happened in Ogun State after three meetings with Ademola Adekunle described as his homosexual partner.

The pair have been arrested after Bassey reported to the police.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), he alleged extreme violence from Adekunle.

Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained. Ademola was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus has been violently tampered with.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has given directives for the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution,” LIB gathers from Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the state police.

Reports of homosexuality in Nigeria have been rife in the news since August 2018.