Man begs 13-yr-old boy for sex in Agege while naked

The man has since been charged to the Ogba Magistrates Court, Lagos for rape. If he is found culpable, he could be tried in a High Court, due to jurisdiction issues.

Man begs 13-yr-old boy for sex in Agege while naked play

Pedophilia is a global problem that requires great anatomy.

(Livestrong)

A 50-year old man named Suleiman Mohammed has been arrested around his home at Market Street, Isale Oja, Agege, Lagos after his stripped naked and begged a 13-year old boy for anal sex.

What led him to that?

According to Linda Ikeji's Blog, before the disgusting event happened in his home, he had come back from work, lured the boy to his room, locked the door and stripped naked and started begging the boy to allow him to have anal sex with him while he was touching the boy provocatively.

Aftermath

The boy resisted with everything in him and was somehow able to raise alarm, calling the attention of people in the neighbourhood, who broke the door down, and saved the boy from the disturbed adult, Mohammed.

The rescuers then proceeded to report the sexually sensitive matter to the police, who arrested and put Mohammed in the Gender Section of the State Command, Lagos.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed’s interrogation

Mohammed has since confessed that he is a pedophile — loves having sex with male kids. He, however, denied that he sexually assaulted the boy. Instead, he claims the boy rejected his plea and he let the boy go.

Court Case

The boy does have a different narrative, he claims Mohammed sexually assaulted him, despite the rebuttal of his advances. This version of the events is being peddled by the prosecution, in the ensuing case, now at Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos.

ALSO READ:

The prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, told the court Mohammed’s 13-year old victim was traumatized and had been taken to a rehabilitation centre after being sexually molested by Mohammed.

Mohammed has also been refused bail after his plea failed on fundamental grounds. His plea was also not taken by Presiding Magistrate, Peter Nwaka. Due to Jurisdictional issues and limitation of court powers on punishment, the case might now be transferred to a High Court of record if Mohammed is found culpable.

