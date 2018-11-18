Man beats up best friend caught having sex with his fiancée

news

In Ogun State, a man has reportedly dragged his best friend into the mud following reports that he slept with his wife.

According to a social media post, he caught the buddy red handed in the act.

The men are captured in a fight that took place in the center of a dirty pool.

As the quarrel grew intense, both are submerged in the brown water while observers looked on from afar.