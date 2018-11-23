Pulse.ng logo
Man beaten to death for stealing N4m from his boss

A mob captures a suspected thief as he was trying to escape with N4 million belonging to his boss. He is subsequently beaten to death.

  • Published:
Man beaten to death for stealing N4m from his boss play

A man has reportedly turned up dead after a mob descended on him for theft.

(Telesurftv)

A man has reportedly been beaten to death in Lagos after stealing a sum of N4 million from his boss.

The incident happened on Friday, November 23, 2018, according to a report on social media.

In a video capturing the event, a crowd gathers around the man as he lay motionless on a bare ground.

ALSO READ: Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

More reports confirm that he was apprehended by a mob while he was trying to jet off with the huge sum.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

