Man beaten to death for stealing N4m from his boss

A mob captures a suspected thief as he was trying to escape with N4 million belonging to his boss. He is subsequently beaten to death.
The incident happened on Friday, November 23, 2018, according to a report on social media.
In a video capturing the event, a crowd gathers around the man as he lay motionless on a bare ground.
ALSO READ: Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves
More reports confirm that he was apprehended by a mob while he was trying to jet off with the huge sum.
View this post on Instagram
Staff beaten too death for stealing his boss#emo#4oCZ## N4m . . A man met his untimely end, today, in Ogudu, Lagos, after allegedly stealing N4m from his boss. . . The deceased was accosted while trying to escape on a bike. He was subsequently beaten till he stopped breathing. The police are now on ground to access the situation.