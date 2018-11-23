Man beaten to death for stealing N4m from his boss

news

A man has reportedly been beaten to death in Lagos after stealing a sum of N4 million from his boss.

The incident happened on Friday, November 23, 2018, according to a report on social media.

In a video capturing the event, a crowd gathers around the man as he lay motionless on a bare ground.

More reports confirm that he was apprehended by a mob while he was trying to jet off with the huge sum.