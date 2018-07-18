Man beaten for stealing bibles

news

A man, whose name is yet to be revealed, has been nabbed for allegedly stealing Holy Bibles.

According to reports by Instablo9ja and Linda Ikeji Blog, the young man was nabbed after he tried stealing bibles from a religious book store.

The alleged thief was caught stealing and battered on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Woman caught stealing in church

A woman who wanted to play a fast one inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], at the New Oko Oba area of Lagos State was given the disgrace of her life after she was nabbed.

According to a member of the church who posted the videos, Kay Olawumi, the woman thought she had succeeded in her theft not knowing that the CCTV installed in the church had captured her in the act.

Going by the CCTV footage, the woman was seen walking swiftly into the church and making straight to the bag which had been left in a chair by the owner and picked it up and quickly walked away shortly after ministration.

But luck ran out on her as she was noticed and promptly apprehended by the church security men.