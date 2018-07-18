Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man beaten for stealing bibles

Holy Thief Man beaten for stealing bibles

The alleged thief was caught stealing and battered on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

  • Published:
Man beaten for stealing bibles play

The alleged thief was caught stealing and battered on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A man, whose name is yet to be revealed, has been nabbed for allegedly stealing Holy Bibles.

According to reports by Instablo9ja and Linda Ikeji Blog, the young man was nabbed after he tried stealing bibles from a religious book store.

The alleged thief was caught stealing and battered on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Woman caught stealing in church

A woman who wanted to play a fast one inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], at the New Oko Oba area of Lagos State was given the disgrace of her life after she was nabbed.

According to a member of the church who posted the videos, Kay Olawumi, the woman thought she had succeeded in her theft not knowing that the CCTV installed in the church had captured her in the act.

ALSO READ: Thief caught stealing from RCCG paraded naked in public

Going by the CCTV footage, the woman was seen walking swiftly into the church and making straight to the bag which had been left in a chair by the owner and picked it up and quickly walked away shortly after ministration.

But luck ran out on her as she was noticed and promptly apprehended by the church security men.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to...bullet
2 Harry Uzoka's Death Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defensebullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

Young Thug 19-yr-old boy in prison for stealing church offering
Good For You Thief disgraced, flogged for stealing piano from church (Photos)
Man Of Devil Fake prophet arrested for stealing corps member’s dollars
Ingrate Nigerian steals €6,500 from pastor who accommodated him in Austria
Stealing From God Woman disgraced after CCTV caught her stealing bag from church [Video]
2 Of A Kind Notorious robbers arrested with girlfriend while robbing church
Holy Crime Female GO in prison for defrauding church members of N2M

Metro

Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like a 'rabbit'
Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Guilty Conscience Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Glo makes top 4 most admired African brands
Glo Compny makes top 4 most admired African brands
14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment
Abusing Her Innocence 14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment