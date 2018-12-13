Pulse.ng logo
Man bags 6 months in prison for stealing chicken

Fahad Muhammed, a 20-year-old applicant, has been sentenced to six-month imprisonment for theft.

He was sentenced by an upper area court 3 sitting in Kasuwan nama, Jos for stealing chicken.

At the sitting, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Labaran Ahmed, told the court that a resident In Fillin ball area, Auwal Umar, reported the case at the Nassarawa Gwom, Divisional Police Stati on on November 8.

Ahmed stated that the complainant disclosed that the accused, carted away with his 27 chickens valued at N24,500.

He added that during police investigation the accused confessed to committing the crime.

In his ruling, the Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Muhammed after he was found to have committed the act with an option of N5,000 as fine.

