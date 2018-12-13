Man and his friend imprisoned for eating human flesh

news

You might remember the infamy of Clifford Orji, the alleged flesh-hungry Nigerian man who was later found out as an alleged ritualist, with scores of customers allegedly found in his lair upon investigation and arrest.

In the same vein, but only more real this time, two South African men; 33-year-old Nino Mbatha, and 32-year-old Lungisani Magubane, have been sentenced for life in prison on the grounds of murder after a judge said they were guilty of “the most heinous crime”, local media reported.

According to AFP, Mbatha is reported to be a traditional healer of a town in the KwaZulu-Natal province and he was arrested after he surrendered himself to a police station in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal province. When Mbatha was arrested, police found a bag containing a human leg and a human hand on him.

Reports claim Mbatha told Police that he was “tired of eating human flesh,” but they didn’t believe him until he led them to a house containing a disturbing volume of human body parts.

Judge Peter Olsen, sitting at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, sentenced Mbatha and Magubane to life in prison for the 2017 killing of Zanele Hlatshwayo last year.

While a third man accused with Mbatha and Magubane, he was acquitted on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

While South Africa has no direct laws, prohibiting cannibalism, possession of human body parts and corpse mutilation are criminal offences. The judgment was delivered amidst public scrutiny and protests.