Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nino Mbatha, and Lungisani Magubane imprisoned for eating human flesh

Man and his friend imprisoned for eating human flesh

They were arrested for murder and sentenced to life in prison.

  • Published:
Man and his friend imprisoned for eating human flesh play

Nino Mbatha, and Lungisani Magubane

(Chelsea Pieterse)

You might remember the infamy of Clifford Orji, the alleged flesh-hungry Nigerian man who was later found out as an alleged ritualist, with scores of customers allegedly found in his lair upon investigation and arrest.

In the same vein, but only more real this time, two South African men; 33-year-old Nino Mbatha, and 32-year-old Lungisani Magubane, have been sentenced for life in prison on the grounds of murder after a judge said they were guilty of “the most heinous crime”, local media reported.

According to AFP, Mbatha is reported to be a traditional healer of a town in the KwaZulu-Natal province and he was arrested after he surrendered himself to a police station in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal province. When Mbatha was arrested, police found a bag containing a human leg and a human hand on him.

ALSO READ: Two young men kill a woman they met on Facebook for rituals

Reports claim Mbatha told Police that he was “tired of eating human flesh,” but they didn’t believe him until he led them to a house containing a disturbing volume of human body parts.

Judge Peter Olsen, sitting at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, sentenced Mbatha and Magubane to life in prison for the 2017 killing of Zanele Hlatshwayo last year.

While a third man accused with Mbatha and Magubane, he was acquitted on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

While South Africa has no direct laws, prohibiting cannibalism, possession of human body parts and corpse mutilation are criminal offences. The judgment was delivered amidst public scrutiny and protests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Chimamanda says trans-women are not womenbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2018: 5 people we got tired of this year (Nigeria)
Why Peruzzi is a double victim in 'leaked' video drama
Two young men kill a woman they met on Facebook for rituals
UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta
Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression
UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating

Metro

Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)
Woman caught while trying to behead her own daughter
Newly-employed driver who stole his boss' car in Ibadan arrested in Akwa Ibom
Lecturer caught raping a 6-year old girl
EFCC arraigns 24 suspected Yahoo boys from OOU, Open University
X
Advertisement