Man almost poisoned brother over Ruggedman and 9ice beef

Ruggedman and 9ice reportedly entered a beef following rumours of betrayal. They have maintained a healthy relationship since the year 2015.

Ruggedman and 9ice reportedly settled their alleged beef in October 2016. In this year, the pair collaborated on a jam titled 'Religion'.

When Ruggedman posted a picture of himself and 9ice on his Instagram today, it was a time for a man to reveal how he almost poisoned his brother because of their old beef.

The man identified as "deywalley" on IG mentioned that his father had to separate him and the sibling to avoid a tragedy.

On Instagram, a man revealed how he almost killed his brother over the beef between Ruggedman and 9ice.

"How I wish my brother can see this post, our beef might be settled by now…. @ruggedybaba n @9iceofficial me n my brother still fighting till date cos of una beef," Deywalley wrote in a comment section.

ALSO READ: Ruggedman and 9ice dismiss beef rumours on new song

Responding to an Instagrammer who wanted to confirm the authenticity of his claim, he writes:

"@sseun_funmi since the Tony Payne saga my sister. I remembered how I almost poisoned my brother cos he beat d hell out of me for supporting @ruggedybaba.

"My dad had to take me to his brother’s house for me to stay for some weeks in other to let peace reign.

"Look at them now, reconciled n best of friends. Me n my brother still battle the issue till date."

The rumour concerning a beef between Ruggedman and 9ice became intense when the latter released a 2010 track titled 'Once bitten, twice shy'.

In 2010, 9ice released a song titled 'Once bitten, twice shy' off an album titled "Tradition". On the track, he sings about a lover who cheated on him with his friend.

Many people believed Toni Payne and Ruggedman are the subjects of the song.

Six years later, precisely in in October 2016, the musicians collaborated on a joint titled 'Religion' to confirm a healthy relationship.

