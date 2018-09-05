Man almost poisoned brother over Ruggedman and 9ice beef

news

When Ruggedman posted a picture of himself and 9ice on his Instagram today, it was a time for a man to reveal how he almost poisoned his brother because of their old beef .

The man identified as "deywalley" on IG mentioned that his father had to separate him and the sibling to avoid a tragedy.

"How I wish my brother can see this post, our beef might be settled by now…. @ruggedybaba n @9iceofficial me n my brother still fighting till date cos of una beef," Deywalley wrote in a comment section.

Responding to an Instagrammer who wanted to confirm the authenticity of his claim, he writes:

"@sseun_funmi since the Tony Payne saga my sister. I remembered how I almost poisoned my brother cos he beat d hell out of me for supporting @ruggedybaba.

"My dad had to take me to his brother’s house for me to stay for some weeks in other to let peace reign.

"Look at them now, reconciled n best of friends. Me n my brother still battle the issue till date."

In 2010, 9ice released a song titled 'Once bitten, twice shy' off an album titled "Tradition". On the track, he sings about a lover who cheated on him with his friend.

Many people believed Toni Payne and Ruggedman are the subjects of the song.