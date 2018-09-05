Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse

Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse

An abusive husband reportedly fled the couple's home after inflicting the injury on his wife's lower lip on August 29, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse play Anne Waireri's lower lip was bitten by her husband with whom she has three children.

A man has allegedly bit off his wife's lip during one of the couple's domestic fight.

According to Citizen TV, the man, who is a citizen of Kenya, has been identified as David Mungai.

The alleged abusive husband reportedly fled the couple's home after inflicting the injury on his wife, who was identified as Anne Waireri, on August 29, 2018.

However, Mungai ran out of luck when his neighbours discovered his hiding place and forced him to report himself at the police station.

ALSO READ: Man bites baby he was trying to rape when mum caught him

It was also reported that Mungai and his wife have three children together as a couple.

Mungai, was officially arrested by the police in Bamburi are of Mombasa, the capital of Kenya.

Man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend's face

Gruesome photos of a pregnant young lady with burns have went round on social media, causing shock and wonder in anyone that sees it.

Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in #BergerToAjah sexcapade play

On Twitter, there is a debate about the innocence of a man alleged to have raped a female guest.

(YouTube (Actual Persons Not In Image))

In the photos, the young lady suffered burns to her face and hands, all reportedly caused by her boyfriend.

READ MORE: Kenyan man brutalize wife, rapes her in public

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is South African, and whose identity has been withheld, is currently on the run.

According to the reports, the suspect burnt his pregnant girlfriend with a bar heater for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.

We can only hope that the culprit is caught and punished for his crime as it has the markings of domestic violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him toobullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Stranger Things Man bites baby girl he was trying to rape just to deceive mum
Madness In Practice SA man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend with bar heater
Domestic Violence Hisbah Commission resolves 48,000 cases among couples in Sokoto
Frustration Deported man takes it out on wife, almost cuts her head off
In Lagos How my father used blackmail to have sexual intercourse with me – witness
Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his private part
Inspiring Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to abused people like her [Video]
In Ibadan My wife was sexually battered by Alfas while seeking for love charms, husband tells court
In Lagos Police to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron

Metro

15-year-old beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game
Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game
DStv Compact Make the right choice today
International Literacy Day 2018 Opera Mini, Worldreader celebrate more than 4m hours of online reading in Africa
Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k
Back With Family Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k