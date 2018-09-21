Man, 30, allegedly stabbed to death by caretaker in Benin

news

A 30-year-old man, Chinonso Okereke, was allegedly stabbed to death Thursday night at no. 19, Ekiosa St., Benin by his caretaker identified as Osazee, over the use of a bathroom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was said to have been stabbed on the chest, shoulder, and head.

The pregnant wife of the deceased, Martha Okereke, 27, told journalists that the caretaker had been threatening to deal with her late husband even before the incident.

The widow who sobbed while narrating what happened said that the caretaker fled after killing her husband.

According to her, trouble started when she returned from the market and wanted to take her bath in the general bathroom.

She said the caretaker refused and told her to use the collapsing bathroom.

“I returned from the market and wanted to take my bath in general bathroom but our caretaker said I should not use it. The bathroom we used earlier was bad.

“He said that I and my husband would not use the bathroom again. My husband came back and demanded reasons why I had not taken my bath and I explained.

“My husband went to ask the caretaker why but he started shouting that he had been warning my husband and that he would deal with him.

“As he was shouting, he used pistol to hit my husband on the head.

“He brought out a knife and my husband ran away. He pursued my husband to our room and stabbed him on the chest.

“That was how my husband collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

“The caretaker ran away almost immediately and we have not seen him. I want government to look for him and make him face the law. My husband did not do anything,” she narrated.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the story and said that two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A tenant in the house, one Paul Simeon, reported the case at our station that the now deceased was fought by the caretaker and two others.

“In the process, the deceased was stabbed and later pronounced dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

“However, this morning, it was reported that some hoodlums and friends of the deceased attacked the house and wanted to burn down the building.

“When this news was received, our men immediately swung into action and brought the situation under control,” he said.