Mamador excites women at 2018 edition of annual August Meeting

Since its inception, the meeting has been geared towards Nigerian women empowerment, rural individual and collective development,

  • Published:
play Brand excites women at 2018 edition of annual August Meeting (File)

It’s that time of the year again – when we witness the homecoming of Igbo women, as they travel from far and wide, converge, and collaborate with each other in different communities for what is popularly known as the August Meeting!

As always, food giant, Mamador, a premium brand of PZ Wilmar, was on hand to bring the much-needed excitement to the August Meetings.

Since its inception, the meeting has been geared towards Nigerian women empowerment, rural individual and collective development, and this year’s instalment was as exciting and rousing as ever, with the colourful attires of the participating women who are usually dressed in uniformity regardless of their social class to associate, celebrate and foster communal, familial, and individual development amongst themselves.

The women in the different communities could not hide their excitement and gratitude to PZ Wilmar and Mamador as the brand stood out in supporting the August Meetings by providing the various gatherings with tasty meals through their products, and also organising a series of activities which included eating, cooking, and dancing competitions.

Participants and competition winners were also rewarded with branded gift items comprising cooking utensils, amongst other items. The health-conscious brand also provided free health checks to the women as well as free health counselling by medical professionals.

Mamador is a healthy cooking oil for heart health and tasty meals and is endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF).

For more information please visit www.mamador.com.ng. You can also follow @mamadorng on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



