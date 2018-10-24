Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

Pulse.ng logo
The evening was filled with plenty of thrills and excitement, but nothing shined as brightly as Coca-Cola’s new 1L PET bottle courtesy of a refreshing moment provided by Annie Idibia.

The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca-Cola refreshed the capacity audience. From red carpet through the music fiesta, guests could not hey enough of the refreshing power of Coke cocktails provided at the Coke Mix Bar. 

Annie Idibia, star of Coca-Cola’s new Mama advert, and mother of the Idibia family, showed the power of the Coke 1 Litre Mama pack when she stepped forward to refresh her Boo and his performers after an electrifying and exhausting performance. 2Baba shouted #MamaDiMama in appreciation of Annie’s refresher.

An array of A-list celebrities added their voices and presence to a great night, including Timi Dakolo, Falz, Sound Sultan, Phyno, Ibejii, Bright Chimezie, Alex Ekubo, Kenny Blaq, Ayo Makun, Broda Shaggi, Bovi, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Ruggedman, Julius Agwu, ID Ogungbe, Michelle Dede, Anto Lecky, Ramsey Nouah, Jide Kosoko and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

In line with Coca Cola’s commitment to creating the climate for sharing and togetherness, Mama joined in creating a fun, inspiring and unforgettable evening at Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless.

 

Buckwyld & Breathless is sponsored by Coca-Cola Nigeria.

 

