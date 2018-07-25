news

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, along with it’s Channel Partner – VIP Merchandise Enterprise Ltd., a GeePee Group company – launched its Three-Wheeler Alfa P400 for Nigeria.

For years, Mahindra has been partnering in the growth story of Africa, offering its range of products across Automotive and Farm Equipment sectors, delivering global business insights and solutions. Rise is the global brand proposition of Mahindra. We work closely with all our stakeholders and communities across the world empowering them to Rise by challenging conventional thinking and innovatively using all our resources to drive positive change in their lives.

The Alfa P400 is the latest offering by Mahindra in the mobility solution space for Nigeria and it aims to deliver “Plenty Space Plenty Profit” to its consumers. The Alfa P400 is powered by a 400cc Gasoline engine and comes in both Passenger and Cargo variants. This product comes with best-in-class features like longest wheelbase, multi-reflector headlamps, battery lock, powerful 1KW starter motor, large windshield, mobile charger, bottle holder. Owing to its superior engine, Alfa P400 offers increased seating/cargo capacity and lower cost of maintenance that is unmatched in the market in turn providing improved earning potential to its consumers.

Mr. Arvind Mathew, Head of International Operations (AFS)- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said "At Mahindra, we’ve made humanity’s innate desire to Rise our driving purpose. We have been working steadfastly with VIP Merchandise to ensure that we deliver innovative mobility solutions to meet the needs of the community here. The Alfa P400 is a testimony to our intent. We are launching this product across the country with due support on Warranty, After-Sales Service, Spare Parts availability and Local Mechanic training. We will continue to up the ante on technology and innovation to offer solutions in Nigeria that will drive positive change.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Prakash Vaswani, Chairman, Geepee Group said, “We have been working closely with Mahindra to provide customized mobility solutions for Nigeria. Our Two-Wheeler – Arro – has been successfully running in the Okada segment across Nigeria. With Alfa P400, we are now bringing a differentiated and specially designed Three-Wheeler for the market that provides improved capacity, be it for carrying Passengers or Cargo, for the customers. With our products, Arro and Alfa, we not only offer customized and unique mobility solutions for the market, but also deliver employment and entrepreneurial platforms to empower the community to Rise.”

The Mahindra Alfa P400, made at the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana, India, comes with a warranty of 6 months/10,000 KMS. This product is available in attractive color options of Golden Yellow and Turquoise Green Yellow in the market, with Service and Spare Part support through VIP Merchandise and its Sales/Service/Spare Parts Dealer Network pan Nigeria.

