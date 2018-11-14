Pulse.ng logo
'Magician' embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out

‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)

The dramatic incident is reported to have occurred in Lagos, Nigeria where bystanders and passers-by watched the troubled man struggle to vomit the snake.

A man who reportedly claimed to be a magician got the biggest embarrassment of his life after a snake he swallowed during a stunt refused to come out.

The dramatic incident is reported to have occurred in Lagos, Nigeria where bystanders and passers-by watched the troubled man struggle to vomit the snake. He even tried coughing to make the snake come out, but to no avail.

A video of the unidentified man struggling to free himself was filmed and posted online and it has since gone viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

 

