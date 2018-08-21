Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories

Living With The Enemy Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories

A pupil named Idayat is a highly ranked member in a coven of witches. She has four birds she uses in a bid to afflict her family members.

  • Published:
Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories play

Idayat is a member of a coven interested in taking people's glory.

(Grancasa)

A girl named Idayat is among six pupils initiated into a coven of witches. Since she gained her power, her parents have known little success.

She reportedly confessed her role to a reporter Omo Edema. The confession of Idayat and five others has been released to listeners on a radio programme "Ile Aye".

Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories play

A little girl got initiated into witchcraft with biscuit and groundnut.

(Steemit)

 

It is aired on Voice 89.9FM according to blogger Kemi Filani. Idayat narrates how she got initiated.

"I can’t remember the year I was initiated into witchcraft, but can remember I joined them in the house we were living before at Idole, Akure.

"One day a little girl like me then came to me and said I should accompany her somewhere which I obliged.

"She took me to an elderly woman where they gave me biscuit and groundnuts. I ate them there. Immediately I finished eating those things, they commanded me to go and begin to bring people’s glories to them.

"I have not collected many glories. I have only taken the glories of my mother and father to them."

She is a highly raked witch in her coven

Idayat's expertise in getting the job done has earned a high place in her coven.

She is held in high regard alongside a neighbour who goes by the name Eunice. The latter is responsible for collecting all the glories where her family lives except her parents.

ALSO READ: Nigerian mum overpowers huge snake sent by enemies [Video]

Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories play

Idayat possesses four birds she uses to torment her preys.

(The Wallpaper)

 

The young girl has four birds in her belly used for different demonic tasks.

"I didn’t touch anybody in this house. Eunice was the one who collected their glories. I and Eunice are highly ranked in our coven. We both possessed four different birds each in our bellies.

“The first bird in my belly is used for troubling my mother for punishing me for my wrong doings. The second one is used for pushing my mother into heavy debt.

"The third one is used to invoke misfortune on my father while the fourth bird is used for sending my father out of his matrimonial home," Kemi Filani noted in a report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's...bullet

Related Articles

Mind Control Carpenter kills 6-yr-old daughter at girlfriend's request
Blood Monster Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours
Witches & Wizards Nigerian mum overpowers huge snake sent by enemies [Video]
Like Padlock Landlady can't free herself after sleeping with tenant charmed with 'juju'
Thunderbolt Shame as married tenant and landlady get stuck together during steamy lungula
Child Abuse Father tortures children after pastor accuses them of witchcraft
In Lagos Alleged "witch" disguised as cat killed by angry mob
Serious Business 20 students to be trained in witchcraft, rituals in University of Zambia
Evil Spirit Man declares war on more witches after killing mysterious cat

Metro

Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free
'Kole Work' Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free
Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election
Mafia Stuff Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election
Father caught having sex with son
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Man's corpse recovered in Abuja Building Collapse disaster
Abuja Building Collapse Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster