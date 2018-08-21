Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories

news

A girl named Idayat is among six pupils initiated into a coven of witches . Since she gained her power, her parents have known little success.

She reportedly confessed her role to a reporter Omo Edema. The confession of Idayat and five others has been released to listeners on a radio programme "Ile Aye".

It is aired on Voice 89.9FM according to blogger Kemi Filani. Idayat narrates how she got initiated.

"I can’t remember the year I was initiated into witchcraft, but can remember I joined them in the house we were living before at Idole, Akure.

"One day a little girl like me then came to me and said I should accompany her somewhere which I obliged.

"She took me to an elderly woman where they gave me biscuit and groundnuts. I ate them there. Immediately I finished eating those things, they commanded me to go and begin to bring people’s glories to them.

"I have not collected many glories. I have only taken the glories of my mother and father to them."

She is a highly raked witch in her coven

Idayat's expertise in getting the job done has earned a high place in her coven.

She is held in high regard alongside a neighbour who goes by the name Eunice. The latter is responsible for collecting all the glories where her family lives except her parents.

ALSO READ: Nigerian mum overpowers huge snake sent by enemies [Video]

The young girl has four birds in her belly used for different demonic tasks.

"I didn’t touch anybody in this house. Eunice was the one who collected their glories. I and Eunice are highly ranked in our coven. We both possessed four different birds each in our bellies.

“The first bird in my belly is used for troubling my mother for punishing me for my wrong doings. The second one is used for pushing my mother into heavy debt.

"The third one is used to invoke misfortune on my father while the fourth bird is used for sending my father out of his matrimonial home," Kemi Filani noted in a report.