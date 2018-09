news

In Benue State, a female lecturer has reportedly maltreated a 6-year-old houseboy who misplaced the exercise books she bought for him.

According to reports online, the victim was brought from a village to be enrolled at a school in Makurdi, the state capital.

A neighbour, Teryila Orkuma believed to have witnessed the incident reportedly confirmed the incident which has been reported on various social media platforms.