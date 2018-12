news

A 63 year-old-lecturer at the Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science has been caught raping a 6-year-old girl in Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa.

The suspect, identified as Oyadonga, who is also said to be a member of the brotherhood of cross and star, was handed over to the police for the crime.

According to an eyewitness, Mumeya Okpala, the lecturer was nabbed in Ken-Kaiama street, Akenfa, Yenagoa.

As seen in the images shared online, the suspect was mobbed by residents before he was handed over to the police.