Leadway Pensure PFA puts smiles on the faces of young Nigerians

From a random Twitter thread to training grants: Leadway Pensure PFA puts smiles on the faces of young Nigerians

  Published:
It was an eventful day on Twitter this past Thursday when a simple conversation involving thousands of social media users turned into a giveaway competition.

With famous social media personality and career coach Dipo Awojide sharing his story on his quest for professional success, social media quickly became rife with more people joining the conversation and sharing their struggles on the journey to getting the perfect job.

Leadway Pensure PFA then surprisingly joined the conversation and partnered with Dipo Awojide to reward 20 people with CV appraisals and training grants.

This impressive move by the Pension Fund Administration (PFA) company has been praised by many and rightfully so, as Leadway Pensure now joins the league of forward-thinking brands using social media to engage with its target audience and position itself as more than just a PFA but a reputable brand that truly cares.

The entire competition was chronicled with the hashtag, #LetMeShowYouTheLeadway, a subtle nod to Leadway Pensure PFA  which sponsored the giveaway.  The stories shared by social media users provided a very interesting insight into the plights of Nigerian job seekers, and further emphasized the need for initiatives such as this that empowers young Nigerians.

Over the course of 24 hours, the hashtag peaked at number one on the Nigerian trends table and was one of the most talked about topics on social media on Friday, 16th of November, 2018.

True to word, Leadway Pensure PFA and Dipo Awojide announced the 20 winners of the CV appraisals and training grants and all winners were excited and grateful at the opportunity of getting a helping hand from one of Nigeria’s biggest companies.

This great initiative by Leadway Pensure PFA reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing real value to Nigerians, especially the youth who hold the key to unlocking a greater future for the country.

As part of the #LetMeShowYouTheLeadway drive, the brand has put up a very helpful article on the company’s LinkedIn page offering some more insights and tips to young job seekers who are looking for that big break.

Early indications suggest that this may be the new brand direction for Leadway Pensure. Revered for its pedigree as a top PFA, the company appears to be gearing its value proposition towards the younger demographic, and this is surely a welcome development for both the brand and its target audience. With the more and more young people entering the labour market and starting their promising careers, it is important that they begin to think not only of the present, but of the life they can live after retirement.

Many have hailed this initiative by Leadway Pensure, and we hope this marks the beginning of more partnerships and thoughtful giveaways such as these.

 

