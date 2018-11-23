Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria leading Bus Rapid Transit, Primero celebrates 3rd anniversary

Nigeria’s leading Bus Rapid Transit, Primero celebrates 3rd anniversary!!!!

Primero Transport Services Ltd. headquarters is an expansive and ultra-modern facility, located at Majidun in Ikorodu.

Primero Transport Services Limited, a leading transportation provider recently marked its 3rd year anniversary in Lagos. The company celebrates three years of steadfastly serving the people of Lagos and working diligently to solve the challenges of transportation being faced by Nigeria’s most populous city.

The Managing Director of Primero Transport Services, Mr. Fola Tinubu, noted that, “Although three years feels relatively new, we have made significant strides in this short period. We are happy to serve the people of Lagos State and know that our work here will be integral in our quest to becoming Africa’s leading transportation provider”. 

Primero Transport Services Ltd. headquarters is an expansive and ultra-modern facility, located at Majidun in Ikorodu. The headquarters is complete with a fuel storage facility, an automated washing bay, a maintenance workshop, a warehouse and a technology-driven control room – all necessary to growing the company to becoming Africa’s leading transport provider.

As a forward looking company; Primero Transport Services Ltd. has introduced the card system scheme to Lagos- this cashless system enables passengers to travel seamlessly and with new levels of convenience. Primero’s Lagos Connect Cards are available at all major BRT bus shelters. As part of the vision that Nigerians deserve to travel in class and style, all Primero buses are fully air-conditioned and equipped with free Wi-Fi. 

You can find Primero on Twitter, Facebook and IG @ PrimeroTSL. Join the conversation!

