Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya

Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya

The issue was reported by LASTMA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya play

The certificate belonging to Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun

(Twitter/followlastma)

The ineptitude of the Nigerian system has struck again. In a world where students are still suffering the brunt of ASUU strike destined to slow down youth life, it is difficult to fathom how that could be topped in student life — but it has.

The original certificate of a Lagos State University (ASUU) Graduate named Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun has been found one of the papers being used to sell Suya in Epe, Lagos State.

In a Tweet, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reports that the certificate was “almost being used to wrap ‘suya’ in Epe”.

ALSO READ: ASUU Strike: Union ready to negotiate with FG

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, LASTMA announced the discovery of the certificate that, “This original certificate was found in a suya spot and was almost being used to wrap suya in Epe. If you know anybody bearing Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, please contact us. Thank you, Lagos.”

 

Sadly, Abisoye graduated with a Second Class (Upper Division) degree in Chemical and Polymer Engineering in 2008.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead...bullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

Idibala: The South African dance making Africans fall down like trees
Life In Naija - Meet the young female street boxer with an Olympic dream
3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead with tongue and breast missing
Pulse Chats with Omoge Dami: The feminist who wants to 'March on the Market'
Fendi Organ Women are getting obsessed with 'plastic vaginas'
How a British journalist played a Nigerian yahoo boy
21-yr-old mother kills her newborn baby
Father arrested for raping and infecting his 2-yr-old daughter with an STD
Dramatic Jehovah's Witness Wife refuses to hug or kiss husband during court marriage (Video)

Metro

OBO Infinix Birthday Giveaway: Davido is turning 26 and is giving away 26 Infinix smartphones to 26 lucky winners
OBO Infinix Birthday Giveaway: Davido is turning 26 and is giving away 26 Infinix smartphones to 26 lucky winners
Mum hunts down son who reportedly committed murder
Mum hunts down son who reportedly committed murder
Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizure
Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizure
Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money
X
Advertisement