The police in Ondo State have confirmed the death of Adenike, the daughter of former deputy governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo but there are suspicions that she was killed in a money ritual.

Many reports revealed that she was found dead under a bed at the residence of Adeyemi Alao her boyfriend.

The deceased who studied at the Adekunle Ajasin University was declared missing six days before her corpse was found.

A conversation on Twitter backs up suspicion concerning her death.

A private source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that Adenike's body was discovered by the boyfriend's brother.

“The young woman has been missing for some days, but no one knew that she was dead and her body was in her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

“It was Adeyemi’s brother that entered the room where the lifeless body of the lady was kept and saw it under the bed. Adeyemi later reported the matter at a police station," Punch gathered from the source.

Police spokesperson Mr Femi Joseph confirmed that some suspects have been arrested.

State police commissioner Mr Gbenga Adeyanju is expected to address newsmen by Wednesday, July 11, 2018, according to a report.