Daughter of ex Ondo deputy governor reportedly used in money rituals

Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo Daughter of ex Ondo deputy governor reportedly used in money rituals

A conversation on Twitter hints that the deceased was killed in a money ritual. She was found six days after family declared her missing.

  • Published:
Daughter of ex Ondo deputy governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo reportedly used in money rituals

The deceased was found dead under her boyfriend's bed.

(Twitter)

The police in Ondo State have confirmed the death of Adenike, the daughter of former deputy governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo but there are suspicions that she was killed in a money ritual.

Many reports revealed that she was found dead under a bed at the residence of Adeyemi Alao her boyfriend.

The deceased who studied at the Adekunle Ajasin University was declared missing six days before her corpse was found.

A conversation on Twitter backs up suspicion concerning her death.

ALSO READ: Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's house

A private source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that Adenike's body was discovered by the boyfriend's brother.

“The young woman has been missing for some days, but no one knew that she was dead and her body was in her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

“It was Adeyemi’s brother that entered the room where the lifeless body of the lady was kept and saw it under the bed.  Adeyemi later reported the matter at a police station," Punch gathered from the source.

ALSO READ: Man caught with human skulls thinks police has no right to arrest him

Daughter of ex Ondo deputy governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo reportedly used in money rituals

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command confirmed that some suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of Adenike, the daughter of former Ondo State deputy governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

Police spokesperson Mr Femi Joseph confirmed that some suspects have been arrested.

State police commissioner Mr Gbenga Adeyanju is expected to address newsmen by Wednesday, July 11, 2018, according to a report.

