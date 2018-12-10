Lagosians scoop dirty groundnut oil from dirty gutter (Video)

news

Earlier today, Pulse reported the exciting news of an elated grandmother who almost passed out after she discovered that her daughter-in-law of 10 years was heavily pregnant and due to have a set of twins. This time, the news is slightly worrisome, Lagosians have been scooping spilled groundnut oil, otherwise known as ‘ororo’ from a dirty gutter.

The issue had reportedly started when a tanker carrying the groundnut oil spilled it on Lagos roads and then into the gutters. Seeing the amount of groundnut oil that could go to waste, Lagosians found containers and began scooping the spilled groundnut oil from a dirty gutter.

In a video posted earlier today on Instablog9ja, Lagosians can be seen using different containers to scoop the wasted groundnut oil from a dirty Lagos gutter. Fun fact is that they are going to either eat the groundnut oil or use it to cook something they will eat.

You can watch the video here;