Coming after the various cases of kidnapping and ritual killings, with a particular Nigerian noting that politicians kidnap people for rituals and not yahoo boys, Lagos State Police Command has found two previously missing children; 6-year-old Nadia Mutana and 3-year-old Khalifa Mutana, who were reportedly kidnapped by their nanny, Busayo on Monday, November 26, 2018.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 2, 2018, the two children were found at an area close to Seme Border, Benin Republic.

According to Punch Metro, in a statement revealing details of the investigation, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, revealed that Busayo was a member of a kidnap syndicate, and posing as a househelp or nanny was her gimmick to gain access and trust.

Oti said, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the two children of Mr. and Mrs. Aneru Mutana of Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos, kidnapped on November 26, 2018 by their domestic help, simply identified as Busayo, were found today, December 2, 2018, in the early hours at a location close to the Seme Border in Benin Republic.

“The said Busayo was on November 26, 2018, instructed by Mrs. Mutana to go and pick the children from school and take them home as she (Mrs. Mutana) wasn’t able to do so due to the nature of her job.

“Unfortunately for the madam, the domestic help had carefully planned how to kidnap her children, a six-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl, and executed her wicked plan effortlessly, because she was known to the school authorities and was familiar with the children.

“Investigation so far revealed that Busayo is a member of a kidnap syndicate, who gives her out as a domestic help to unsuspecting parents.

“When she finally landed the job, she wormed her way into the children’s heart and won the trust of her employers. Once she got to this stage, she bared her teeth.”

“The command reasonably believes that Busayo may not be her real name. However, it wishes that Nigerians should take cognizance of her face and alert the nearest police formation of her location and if possible, arrest and hand her over to the police.”

Gathering that Busayo was only employed for eight days before executing her kidnap plot, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi urged care in parents’ search for house-helps and charged parents to conduct background checks before employing nannies.