Lady travels to sleep with boyfriend of pregnant best friend

news

A group of ladies have gathered to shame one of their own Mide who reportedly travelled from Ekiti State to sleep with her best friend's boyfriend in Ibadan.

To hide her relationship with the accomplice, she reportedly saved his name as Ruka. According to a social media post, the best friend is also pregnant.

ALSO READ: Man beats up best friend caught having sex with his fiancée

She appeared not to care much about the allegation made by her accusers. In a video, she busies herself with a mobile phone while a rant went on.