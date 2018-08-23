Pulse.ng logo
Lady tries to sell naked picture to raise money for school fees

Anyway Possible Lady tries to sell naked picture to raise money for school fees

A lady who needs to raise money for her tuition fees before the end of the week has taken her problem to Twitter

  • Published:
Lady tries to sell naked picture to raise money for school fees play

A lady hopes to use her attractive features to raise funds for school.

(Twitter/celestialsunshn)

A lady has decided on selling her naked picture in order to raise money for her school fees.

Tweeting from the handle @celestialsunshn on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, she hopes to connect with customers organically or find others who can link her with a potential buyer.

Her tuition fees is due on Friday, three days after she posted a tweet.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Negative feedback on Twitter

The method she intends to use to gather money for her school fees has raised brows as her followers suggest a better way.

Some however bluntly condemned her.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson

