Lady reportedly caught flying a drone over Osoba's house

A lady and a male accomplice have been apprehended for reportedly using a drone to spy on the Abeokuta residence of former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.

One of the aides of the ex-government official stated this in a report by Punch News.

The rep, Adekunle Adeyemi confirms that the drone was shot down. It was reportedly used to monitor the activities of Osoba who returned from a trip to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

“This will be another breach of security of Chief Osoba’s private security. A few years ago, unidentified persons invaded part of the compound and took reasonable time to dig out buried armored cables. This was done in most professional manner.

“It will also be recalled that sometime ago, two bungalows on the premises were vandalised by unidentified hoodlums.

“Another breach was when insulting graffiti were written round the fence of Chief Osoba’s house, not too long ago.

“Those involved in the latest action have been handed over to an arm of government agencies for investigations," reads a statement captured by Punch.

More reports confirm that the ex-governor returned to his Abeokuta home to prepare for the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting expected to hold on Friday, September 28, 2018.