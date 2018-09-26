Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady reportedly caught flying a drone over Osoba's house

Invasion Of Privacy Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone

A former governor of Ogun State Olusegun Osoba is reportedly a victim of many home invasions. The recent one happened while preparing for an APC meeting.

  • Published:
Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone play

The residence of former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba has been subjected to an invasion by intruders who reportedly used a drone to survey his compound.

(Daily Post Nigeria)

A lady and a male accomplice have been apprehended for reportedly using a drone to spy on the Abeokuta residence of former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.

One of the aides of the ex-government official stated this in a report by Punch News.

Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone play

The residence of Olusegun Osoba has often been linked with reports alleging invasion of privacy.

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

The rep, Adekunle Adeyemi confirms that the drone was shot down. It was reportedly used to monitor the activities of Osoba who returned from a trip to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

“This will be another breach of security of Chief Osoba’s private security. A few years ago, unidentified persons invaded part of the compound and took reasonable time to dig out buried armored cables. This was done in most professional manner.

“It will also be recalled that sometime ago, two bungalows on the premises were vandalised by unidentified hoodlums.

“Another breach was when insulting graffiti were written round the fence of Chief Osoba’s house, not too long ago.

“Those involved in the latest action have been handed over to an arm of government agencies for investigations," reads a statement captured by Punch.

ALSO READ: Governor charged in the alleged murder of pregnant girlfriend

Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone play

Ex-governor Olusegun Osoba was reportedly gearing up for an APC meeting when he experienced a home invasion.

(an24)

 

More reports confirm that the ex-governor returned to his Abeokuta home to prepare for the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting expected to hold on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding...bullet
2 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
3 Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIVbullet

Related Articles

Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom
No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in hospital
'Na By Force?' Lady struggles to stay awake while smoking weed [Video]
A Mother's Pain Mum requests ban on police pursuits after death of her baby
Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO]
Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIV

Metro

Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Above The Law Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
Air Peace shakes industry, orders for 10 new 737 MAX planes
Air Peace Airline shakes aviation world with order for 10 brand new 737 MAX planes
Indian man caught having sex with homeless little African girl in his car
Appalling! Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl in his car
X
Advertisement