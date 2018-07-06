news

A young lady regrets her decision to keep quiet after a landlord raped her when she was just 14 years old. The elderly man reportedly gave her N2000 to keep quiet in an incident which occurred in Kaduna State.

She has been affected negatively by her experience which robbed her of self-confidence, self-esteem and pride.

Her painful experience was captured in a report by Punch News.

It started for her on a day she was sent away from school due to payment owed.

“I usually go to our landlord apartment who lives in the same compound with us to watch movies along with his children.

“It happened when I was sent back home from school for failure to pay school fees.

“On getting to the house, there was no one around, the landlord children were all in school and his wife was also away.

“My parents were also out, so I was alone and noticed that the landlord was around. I went to the apartment to watch movies as usual, and that is when he raped me.

“I was young and powerless against his masculine strength. It was painful and shameful.

“It’s an experience I tried not to remember, yet I could not forget how I was forced down helplessly against my wish and my pride taken away.

“Nonetheless, I felt ashamed not only because I was raped, but that I get to see the perpetrator, old enough to be my father every day since we live in the same compound.

“I could not tell my parents because I was scared and could not tell anyone because I was ashamed and afraid of stigmatisation," she said in the report.

Sharing her experiences as a private source, she called on the Nigerian government to make laws that will protect people like her.

The rape and sex by consent subjects have received attention as more women share their experiences in the hands of people thought to have abused them.

#BergerToAjah hashtag highlights the experiences of young women who felt sexually violated

#BergerToAjah is a hashtag that took Twitter by storm on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

At the heart of the viral story are two people, a young man and a woman who had what it seems to be consensual sex two years ago.

A recent accusation however blew up the story and made it a big deal for the rest of the day.

The issue started when a lady by the name of Damilola Marcus started a discussion on the issue of sex by coercion experienced by women.

This became a blown affair when she shared her views concerning toxic masculinity in men in what introduced the #BergerToAjah hashtag.

Marcus made a stand following 50 Cent's reaction to Terry Crews' openness about being sexually harassed.

A man Uche Daniel responded to her tweet and gave a different opinion. Daniel cautioned her not generalize her views which prompted a series of heated discussion.

Marcus in her tweets later expressed that she has had a number of women share their alleged unpleasant sexual experiences with Daniel which often resulted in trauma.

Her comments bordered on addressing the common issues of sexual abuse suffered by women and consent.

In her tweets, Marcus shared the experience of a friend once pressured into having sexual intercourse with a man having earlier turned down advances.

She considered it a widespread occurrence and hoped the Nigerian society can pay attention to it.