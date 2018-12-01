Pulse.ng logo
Lady disappears with boss's kids a week after taking up job as nanny

Lady disappears with boss's kids a week after taking up job as their nanny

After picking two children from their school, a nanny disappears with them to an unknown destination and has been unreachable over the phone.

A nanny alleged to have abducted two children took them from school and absconded with them.

(Report Naija)

Eight days after taking up a job as a nanny, a lady identified as Busayo has reportedly disappeared with her boss's children.

According to many reports, the kids, Nadia and Khalifa Mutana, 6 and 3 years old respectively, were abducted on Monday, November 26, 2018, in Gbagada, Lagos.

The nanny allegedly picked them at their school after close of learning but failed to return them to their parents.

Punch News confirms that the family of the stolen children are not able to track Busayo for lack of sufficient information.

ALSO READ: How parents can protect children from kidnappers

At the PrimeRose School in Gbagada Phase II where the Mutana kids were reportedly abducted, a statement released by the institution seeks to notify the public that the incident is not a case of negligence.

"Sequel to the incident involving two of our pupils, we write to inform you that it was not as a result of any form of negligence or breach of security on the part of the school.

"It is simply a case of abduction in which parents do not have any background information about the supposed caregiver they employed.

"We are in distress as a school because two of our precious jewels are involved and this is a hard blow to us. We implore all parents to join us as we pray for the safe return of these children," Punch quotes statement pasted on a wall in the learning center.

Lagos State Police spokesperson CSP Chike Oti confirms the suspect Busayo to be 18 years old.

According to reports, the help is unable to be traced via her phone since the incident occurred.

