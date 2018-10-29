Kizz Daniel continues hot streak with Heineken “Live Your Music” experience

news

Flyboy has been on a roll this year. Since his split with former record label G-worldwide, he has been hard at work, crafting a niche for himself in the Nigerian pop scene.

This year has already seen him release songs like No do, For you (featuring Wizkid), Yeba - which is arguably the biggest song of the year and his latest collaboration with Major Lazer has already amassed over 1 million views on Youtube.

So it was no surprise when he turned up to the “Live Your Music” Party and thrilled fans to beautiful renditions of his smash hits.

The “Live Your Music” experience was already set to all shades of awesome with three top DJs on the wheels of steel.

Heineken continued its impressive form of delivering classy A-list parties, and brought together DJ Obi, DJ Neptune and the Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt to deliver the music for the night.

DJ Jimmy Jatt delivered Pop tunes, DJ Obi came through with classic Hip Hop jams and DJ Neptune was on the wheel of steels delivering fan favorite Afro Beat jams.

The “Live Your Music” party wrapped off the exciting Lagos fashion week, as the biggest names in Nigerian fashion came together to celebrate what has been a hugely successful week for the industry.

Alongside Kizz Daniel who was the standout performer, we also had renowned OAP Do2un, who was the life of the party , ensuring there were no dull moments on the night.

“Live your Music” has previously featured performances by Jidenna and T-pain and this 3rd edition certainly did not disappoint, with Kizz Daniel continuing to cement himself as one of the leading entertainers in Nigeria’s burgeoning music industry.