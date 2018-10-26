Pulse.ng logo
King reportedly chased from his throne for helping cult led by his son

The death of a boy has sparked protest in an Ekiti town where residents sent their king packing for condoning the activities of cultists including his son.

  • Published:
King reportedly chased from his throne for helping cult led by his son

The residents living in a town in Ekiti state have chased away their king for incompetence.

(Naija Gists)

A king, Oba Edward Ajayi has reportedly been chased from his throne by the residents of Ilogbo-Ekiti for helping a cult led by his son Adeleye Ajayi.

According to a report on IG, the traditional ruler was sent packing alongside his family members.

"The prince and his group have been terrorizing our community with the shield and protection of the palace.

"The people were forced to violence because of failure of the Oba to put his child and his group under check and the death of the boy sparked the riot. Sacred trees usually cut when a king dies have since been cut down while the palace and Oba’s cars were vandalized.

"Seven persons, including the Oba’s son, have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the body of the boy killed has been deposited in the mortuary," a private source confirms to Punch News.

King reportedly chased from his throne for helping cult led by his son

Valuables have been destroyed following a protest by the residents of an Ekiti town where cultists are one of the things to worry about.

(Newspay)

 

According to Punch, the police have captured some people including the prince Adeleye Ajayi.

