Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn

Judgement Day Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn

A man who has been accused of distributing child porn is willing to seek therapy after he makes a confession.

  • Published:
Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn play

A man accused of molesting a child has a desire to seek therapy.

(Outlook India)

A man who used to be a kindergarten school teacher is on trial on suspicion of child pornography.

The trial begins in Germany on Monday, August 27, 2018, according to many media reports.

Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn play

A former kindergarten teacher in on trial on suspicion on child porn.

(MG)

 

A court will entertain charges of sexual assault levelled the 31-year-old suspect whose act distributing child porn occurred between 2012 and 2018.

Punch News confirms that the man has been accused of at least 19 cases of assault against a child, only 6 years old when the abuse began.

ALSO READ: Man addicted to porn rapes mum deeply asleep

Thomas Amann, representing the accused, has reportedly revealed that his client plans to make a confession and has an interest to submit to counselling.

Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn play

According to the suspect's lawyer, the accused is ready to see a therapist after he must have made a confession.

(Huff Post)

 

According to more reports, the accused got dismissed after his employer, a protestant church, discovered that he has been distributing child porn.

His detainment in the hand of the law began in March 2018.

