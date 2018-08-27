Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn

news

A man who used to be a kindergarten school teacher is on trial on suspicion of child pornography.

The trial begins in Germany on Monday, August 27, 2018, according to many media reports.

A court will entertain charges of sexual assault levelled the 31-year-old suspect whose act distributing child porn occurred between 2012 and 2018.

Punch News confirms that the man has been accused of at least 19 cases of assault against a child, only 6 years old when the abuse began.

Thomas Amann, representing the accused, has reportedly revealed that his client plans to make a confession and has an interest to submit to counselling.

According to more reports, the accused got dismissed after his employer, a protestant church, discovered that he has been distributing child porn.

His detainment in the hand of the law began in March 2018.