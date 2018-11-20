Killers of Benue Catholic priest sentenced to death

news

The two surviving member of a gang that kidnapped and killed a Catholic priest, Fr. John Adeyi in Benue, have been sentenced to death.

Adeyi, who was abducted in 2016, was killed by the kidnappers who allegedly dumped his body in a farm near Otukpo.

According to Punch, the two surviving gang members were found guilty and sentenced by the Makurdi High Court.

The four kidnappers were arrested by a police unit led by ACP Abba Kyari, but two died.

Responding to the verdict of the court, Kyari said “Glory be to God Almighty, the kidnappers and killers of Rev. Fr. John Adeyi of Otukpo Diocese Benue State, whom we arrested in 2016 after a serious manhunt in Bauchi, Benue and Enugu states have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court in Makurdi, Benue State. Justice has been delivered to the kidnappers and killers of the innocent man.

“My unit, IRT has recorded her first death conviction since inception in 2015," Punch reports.

Abba Kyari became famous for arresting billionaire kidnapper, Evans in 2017.